James Avery Artisan Jewelry to relocate store to Champion Forest Plaza

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the relocation of its store at Champions Village Shopping Center to Champion Forest Plaza in Houston on Wednesday, September 4 at 5502 Farm to Market 1960 Road West.

Vice President of Real Estate and Development at James Avery, Howell Ridout, says the Champion Forest Plaza location features a beautiful, updated store design and "offers guests the opportunity to experience the inspiration, meaning and craftsmanship of James Avery jewelry first hand. The in-store imagery and messaging reflect the symbolism and artistry of James Avery designs that connects our customers to the people they care about most."

To celebrate the September 14 grand opening celebration, visitors of the new store may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 30 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

The store at Champions Village Shopping Center is open for business through Tuesday, September 3 and the Champion Forest Plaza store opens the next morning, Wednesday, September 4 at 10 a.m. The store is under the direction of Manager Stephanie Truitt and store hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards and three $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 4 through September 14. Hourly drawings September 14, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. during the Grand Opening celebration at the Champion Forest Plaza James Avery jewelry store. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

