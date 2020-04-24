James Avery Opens at Pflugerville Stone Hill Town Center

KERRVILLE, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the opening of its newest store in Pflugerville, Texas at Stone Hill Town Center for contactless, curbside pickup. The store opening, originally planned for mid-March, was delayed as a part of the company's COVID-19 response.

"What's exciting about the Stone Hill Town Center location is a Pflugerville store brings the James Avery experience closer to our customers' home and work," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Things are different this year, but we are here to continue to help customers celebrate Mother's Day and graduation with gifts that offer meaning and connection as we've been for generations."

All James Avery retail stores closed in mid-March due to local "stay-at-home" orders in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. While stores remain closed, new guidelines issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott allows retailers to implement curbside pickup for customers.

Beginning today, James Avery is offering contactless, curbside pickup in select Texas locations. A list of contactless, curbside stores, pickup procedures and implemented safety measures can be found on their website JamesAvery.com/curbside.

The new Pflugerville store opens today for contactless, curbside pickup only. The James Avery team will announce plans for a grand opening celebration after regular store operations resume across the company. McCullough says that they are monitoring the situation daily and remain agile in their decision to open stores to protect the wellbeing of associates and customers.

The Stone Hill Town Center James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is under the direction of Manager Rachel Norris and is located at 18616 Limestone Commercial Drive, Suite 100 in front of Target. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 91 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

