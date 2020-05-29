James Avery opens more stores, fires up manufacturing

KERRVILLE, Texas, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, James Avery Artisan Jewelry will welcome guests and retail associates into more stores as they open additional locations across their markets. With 90 of their 92 stores open, the company is adhering to required occupancy limitations set by Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Strike Force to Open Texas and other recommended health protocols. The company also resumed manufacturing operations in their Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo facilities last week.

"We have entered the next phase of resuming business," said James Avery CEO John McCullough. "Manufacturing operations are ramping up and most of our retail stores are now open; from what I hear, our guests are as happy to see us as we are to serve them. "

The first wave of stores opened last weekend, and McCullough says things are going well and health protocols remain in place in those stores as well as locations opening today. Care and concern for associates and guests remains a cornerstone of the business and each store is strictly following health care guidelines.

Hand sanitizing stations are set up in stores for guests and associates and all high-touch areas of the store and jewelry is regularly cleaned and sanitized. Additionally, the company asks guests to honor social distancing guidelines and consider wearing face coverings when in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks. For a full list of safety standards implemented at James Avery stores and more information about shopping options, please visit JamesAvery.com/shopsafely.

"We've had a lot of customers ask about our buy two charms, get a necklace or bracelet free event," said McCullough. "We want everyone to know we're getting ready – opening stores and manufacturing allows us to plan new charm promotion dates." McCullough says stores will need to be allowed to open at full occupancy before the charm event can take place to ensure a safe experience for all.

Customers can drop off jewelry for charm soldering, cleaning and repairs in opened stores. James Avery customers can also shop online with free shipping or utilizing contactless, curbside pickup and buy online, pickup in store in available locations. El Paso and Shreveport, LA locations remain closed but are open for contactless, curbside pickup. Customers planning to shop or pick up purchases at a James Avery store should verify available services and hours with the individual location or online using the store locator at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 92 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry