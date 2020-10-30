James Beard Award-winning Chefs to Cook for a Cause: Freedom for journalist and Marine veteran Austin Tice

Shepherd, the owner and executive chef behind several award-winning restaurants in Tice's hometown of Houston, will team up with Tice's sister Meagan Malone to demonstrate how to make the perfect tacos when the series premieres on Friday, November 13 at 5:30PM CT/6:30PM ET.

Tickets start at $35 for the class. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Cook for a Cause series follows the success of the national Night Out for Austin Tice held in 2019, which drew support from 80 restaurants in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Thousands of people who went out to eat that night learned about Austin's case, and millions more read about him in newspaper ads, articles and op-eds, and listened to the Tices tell their story in dozens of radio and television interviews. In addition to raising awareness, last year's Night Out For Austin Tice raised more than $60,000 to supplement the FBI's $1M reward for information leading to Austin's safe return and generated new leads to the FBI.

Shepherd was one of the principal drivers of Night Out For Austin Tice's success, who said he knew he had to be part of the effort to bring Austin home after learning about his case from some of his regular restaurant patrons. When the Tice family approached him about participating in this year's efforts, he did not hesitate.

"Austin Tice left his hometown of Houston to serve his country: first serving three tours of duty as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, and then as a journalist on the front lines of the civil war in Syria," said Shepherd. "Austin is an American hero and it is time we bring him home. I am proud to support him and his family, and to support everything he represents."

All proceeds raised from the series will go to the National Press Club's non-profit affiliate, The National Press Club Journalism Institute (a 501-c3), where it will be held until further instruction from the FBI. It is our hope that the funds raised will be used to rehabilitate Austin back into society when he returns safely home after 8 years in captivity. To learn more about Austin Tice and how you can help, please visit: austinticefamily.com

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

