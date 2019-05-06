James Beard Foundation Receives Over $1 Million To Support Female Culinary Entrepreneurs Thanks To Grubhub's "Donate The Change" Program

"This milestone investment will help us radically transform our initiatives designed to change the face of industry leadership and ownership," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "We applaud Grubhub and all its diners for their remarkable support of our efforts to help more women step into leadership roles and business ownership. We know that when more women are at the helm, there's a shift in culture and increased inclusivity across the industry."

"Supporting a world-renowned industry organization like the James Beard Foundation is something we're incredibly proud of - and one we couldn't have accomplished without our passionate diners," said Jessica Burns, vice president of brand at Grubhub. "We're thrilled to come together with the Foundation to not only help empower more women to become the next generation of culinary leaders, but to also provide them with the tools and resources to make that happen for those in all stages of their careers."

The James Beard Foundation hosts three different Women's Leadership Programs: The Women's Culinary Leadership program, an entry-level skills-based program designed as an accelerated, learning-by-doing mentorship program; Owning It, a multi-city educational seminar for early-stage entrepreneurs; and the Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership program, a five-day intensive training course for established women-owners who want to expand their existing enterprises. With support from Grubhub diners, the Foundation will also expand its offerings to include an app-based portal to help seed the creation of new initiatives focused on mentorship and direct financing.

"Women make up the majority of culinary school graduates, but less than half of restaurant owners," said Katherine Miller, vice president of impact at the James Beard Foundation. "We know that women love the restaurant industry and want to be a part of it. Our work, with the support of Grubhub, will help them access the tools they need to succeed."

The next James Beard Foundation Owning Program will be held in Washington DC on June 3 and 4. The next Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership program will be held October 27 - November 1. Applications for both programs are being accepted through the James Beard Foundation's website .

