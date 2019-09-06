JAMES BROWN'S COMPLETE 1969 HOMECOMING CONCERT NEWLY MIXED FOR ITS RELEASE DEBUT VIA REPUBLIC/UMe

James Brown's roof-raising performance at the city's Bell Auditorium was captured on tape, with the intent to make an album of the show the cornerstone of a move back to his Augusta roots. Live at Home with His Bad Self was scheduled as a 1969 holiday release. But Brown and his band, featuring saxophone legend Maceo Parker and three legendary drummers – Maceo's brother Melvin, Jabo Starks, Clyde Stubblefield, together for this tour only – soon broke up. Soul Brother No. 1 called in a new, young group, featuring bassist Bootsy Collins, and within a few weeks they recorded the funk anthem "Sex Machine." With the single flying up the charts and no full-length to promote with it, Brown shelved the planned Live at Home album. He instead produced Sex Machine, a 2LP set released in 1970 that included a portion of the Augusta show.

Now, finally, as James Brown intended: the full Augusta homecoming show with his celebrated 1960s band. Live at Home with His Bad Self is newly mixed from the original analog multi-tracks by Peter A. Barker, whose credits include mixes of live recordings by Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Babyface, and more. The album's seven previously unreleased performances include two instrumentals, "Lowdown Popcorn" and "Spinning Wheel," which were re-cut with canned applause for the Sex Machine release. Also included is Brown's then-current hit, "World," performed at the concert with a live vocal over a tape of the studio recording's instrumental arrangement, an unusual move which Brown explains to the audience, while "There Was A Time" and "Mother Popcorn," originally heavily edited on Sex Machine, are doubled in length. Other highlights include an actual live rendition of "Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose," Brown's influential hit from 1968, a title fans will note appears on the Sex Machine album, but may not be aware that version is a studio re-record.

The CD and 2LP vinyl packages include an essay by Alan Leeds, the GRAMMY®-winning former James Brown tour manager and publicist who is also the album's co-producer.

James Brown: Live at Home with His Bad Self [2LP vinyl]

Side 1

1. Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud

2. James Brown Thanks and Introduction to "World"*

3. World*

4. Stage Dialogue*

Side 2

1. Lowdown Popcorn*

2. Spinning Wheel*

3. If I Ruled The World

4. Kansas City*

Side 3

1. Introduction to Startime

2. I Don't Want Nobody To Give Me Nothing (Open Up the Door I'll Get It Myself)

3. I Got The Feelin'*/Licking Stick-Licking Stick

4. Try Me*

5. There Was A Time **

Side 4

1. Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose*

2. It's A Man's Man's Man's World

3. Please, Please, Please

4. I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me)

5. Mother Popcorn **

James Brown: Live at Home with His Bad Self [CD; digital]

1. Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud

2. James Brown Thanks and Introduction to "World"*

3. World*

4. Stage Dialogue*

5. Lowdown Popcorn*

6. Spinning Wheel*

7. If I Ruled The World

8. Kansas City*

9. Introduction to Startime

10. I Don't Want Nobody To Give Me Nothing (Open Up the Door I'll Get It Myself)

11. I Got The Feelin'*/Licking Stick-Licking Stick

12. Try Me*

13. There Was A Time **

14. Give It Up Or Turnit A Loose*

15. It's A Man's Man's Man's World

16. Please, Please, Please

17. I Can't Stand Myself (When You Touch Me)

18. Mother Popcorn **

* Previously Unreleased / All other performances, though previously issued in some form, are presented in new mixes, including: ** Extended from track's original release.

SOURCE Republic/UMe