James E. Southerland, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREENSBORO, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James E. Southerland, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Physician in acknowledgment of his work at Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center.

James E. Southerland

As a practicing Family Physician for the past 34 years, James E. Southerland, MD, has treated countless patients in Augusta, GA, with various common and complex issues. He often treats diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and other chronic illnesses. Dr. Southerland has worked in private practice and currently treats patients at Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center.

Dr. Southerland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Paine College in Augusta, GA, in 1977. He next completed a Medical Degree at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine in 1981. He then took on a residency in Family Practice at Floyd Medical Center to continue his education. He is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit medical organization that certifies American physicians who uphold the high standards of patient care in Family Medicine and its sub-specialties.

He has worked in private practice and previously worked as a Physician at Tendercare. In 2018, Dr. Southerland began working at Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center. He treats patients in Putnam County and the surrounding area. As a Family Physician, Dr. Southerland is often the first doctor his patients see when seeking treatment. He provides comprehensive primary care at a facility that offers x-ray and laboratory services. Dr. Southerland is intentional about treating every patient with high-quality healthcare and the most advanced technology available to ensure the best outcome possible. Lake Oconee Regional Primary & Urgent Care Center is open seven days per week.

He is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice. Dr. Southerland has recently been elected President of the Green County Board of Health after serving for twenty years on the Board of Directors. He was an active participant in the Preceptorship Program at Mercer Medical School in Macon, GA, and the Physician's Assistant Program at the Emory School of Medicine located in Atlanta, GA.

The doctor received numerous local honorary awards to acknowledge his outstanding dedication and service to his community over his three-decade-long career. Dr. Southerland was also featured in a profile by IssueWire in 2022.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition in loving memory of his parents, Lucy Mae Southerland and Carl Southerland. He would like to thank his entire family for their support. Dr. Southerland is additionally grateful to his mentors, Bill H. Rhodes, MD; Lee Parker, MD; and David Thornton, MD.

For more information, visit https://www.lakeoconeeurgentcare.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who