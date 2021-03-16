James Evans & Associates (JEA) Ltd Launches Enterprise Software Solution

VICTORIA, BC, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - James Evans & Associates (JEA) Ltd, a leading Canadian pension solutions company, is pleased to announce the successful launch of a modern enterprise software solution for the Public Employees Benefits Agency (PEBA), a branch of the Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Finance.

Leveraging JEA's suite of configurable products, PEBA members, employers and administrators benefit from a fully integrated pension administration system. Anchored by JEA's PENFAX 5 administrative software, this most recent phase of the solution is for the Public Employees Pension Plan (PEPP), the largest defined contribution (DC) plan in Canada. The solution also offers online digital services for members and employers by leveraging JEA's online service portals which include PENWEB 5 and Data Capture Tool 5 (DCT 5) respectively. The success of this modernization project will support PEBA's administration needs for many years to come.

This latest endeavor builds on a partnership that began over 30 years ago, with the initial launch of JEA's PENFAX administration system for PEBA's Municipal Employees' Pension Plan (MEPP). In 2019, JEA successfully upgraded MEPP to PENFAX 5 and also introduced online employer and member service portals. "We at JEA recognize PEBA's ongoing commitment to service delivery for both their members and employers and also PEBA's contributions leading to a successful system implementation," said Jim Evans, JEA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We view our continued mutual success as the result of collaborative accomplishments with PEBA over the years, and a strong partnership with a clear mission to deliver world class technology solutions."

ABOUT JEA

JEA, a Victoria, British Columbia-based company, is one of Canada's leading pension software firms. JEA's solutions are used to administer over 1.5 million individual member pensions across public sector and union sponsored plans in Canada and the United States.

JEA provides solutions that enable organizations to operate their pension plans with great flexibility, using configurable rules-based solutions capable of managing the most complex pension plans. Offering solid, reputable and easy-to-use technology, coupled with people who have extensive pension knowledge supporting full-service pension software solutions.

For more information visit www.jea.ca.

ABOUT PEBA

Public Employees Benefits Agency (PEBA) administers programs that cover a broad range of employees including the Government of Saskatchewan, certain provincial crown corporations and municipal governing bodies. Such governing bodies include Saskatchewan cities, towns, villages, rural municipalities, school divisions, regional libraries, colleges and other designated organizations and agencies.

Combined assets of the Plans administered by PEBA are approximately $15 billion. PEBA operates on a revolving fund basis and allocates operating costs to the Plans that incur the expenses.

PEBA serves over 100,000 active, inactive and deferred members, pensioners, surviving spouses and dependents.

For more information, visit www.peba.gov.sk.ca.

