James Everett Carinder, DO, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

James Everett Carinder, DO, FACP is a Hematologist & Oncologist at Northshore Oncology Associates. Northshore Oncology Associates medical oncologists specialize in cancer treatment using chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and targeted therapy.

With over 25 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Carinder specializes in hematologic malignancies and breast cancer.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Carinder obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Oklahoma State University. Following this, Dr. Carinder completed his residency and fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Carinder holds certifications by the State of Louisiana License, Board Certification - Hematology, Board Certification - Medical Oncology, State of Alabama License, and National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.

To further his professional development, Dr. Carinder is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, AMA, American Society for Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and American Society of Clinical Pathology.

