James G. Pressly Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. James G. Pressly Jr. will be featured on the Fall 2021 Inner Circle magazine cover for his acclaimed work in the field of Law at his firm, Pressly, Pressly, Randolph, & Pressly.



He is one of the most highly regarded attorneys in Florida, with over 50 years of expertise in Wills, Trusts, and Estates. He is a Partner at Pressly, Pressly, Rudolph, & Pressly, located at 251 Royal Palm Way Suite 300, in Palm Beach, FL.

James G. Pressly

Mr. Pressly began practicing Law before all Florida State Courts in 1972, and has been in his private practice for fifty years. He is proud to help the local Palm Beach Community with estate planning, administration, trusts, wills, powers of attorney, and probate litigation. Litigation can take a long time and become complicated, but Mr. Pressly makes the process easier using his skills developed over five decades in the field. He has taken on will contests, trust contests, and defending trustee removal cases. Mr. Pressly enjoys helping Florida residents with estate planning and litigation, and has experience with multi-jurisdictional estates.



Mr. Pressly and his brother David Pressly formed their law firm in 1991, and Mr. Pressly's son Grier Pressly joined as a Partner in 1999. Mr. John Randolph Jr. joined the team as a Law Clerk and Attorney, and became a Partner in 2000. Many members of the Pressly family manage the firm. Mr. James Pressly and Mr. Grier Pressly are only the third father-and-son team to serve as the President of the Palm Beach County Bar Association in the 95-year history of the Bar.

To obtain his education, Mr. Pressly attended the University of Florida, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in 1969 and was accepted into Phi Beta Kappa Society. Mr. Pressly obtained his J.D. Degree at the University of Florida Law School, graduating with the highest honors. He was a member of the school's Order of Coif, and was an editor of the Law Review.

Outside of his work as an Attorney, Mr. Pressly is the author of the Florida Bar publication, Removal of the Personal Representative and Surcharge, first published in 2004 and updated in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. He and John W. Randolph Jr. are the co-authors of a two-volume book entitled Florida Estate Planning (James Publishing), published in 2009. At conferences and seminars, Mr. Pressly has given public speaking events on some of his areas of expertise, Estates, Trusts, and Fiduciary Litigation. He is a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel.

Awards and honors for his work include an annual recognition with Best Lawyers in America since 1983, AV Preeminent peer review rating through Martindale-Hubbell, West Palm Beach "Lawyer of the Year" in Trust Estates and Litigation from 2012-2014, and recognized as one of the Top Attorneys of North America by Who's Who PR in 2021.

For more information, visit https://pprplaw.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

