James Gibbs Joins Health Care Service Corporation As Head Of Human Resources

"James' past success in building high-performing teams and elevating core HR functions is impressive. His disciplined and strategic approach began in his early leadership positions in the Marines and has been extended throughout his career by helping organization create environments that deliver exceptional results for employees and customers," said Smith. "We are pleased to welcome James to the team, where he will apply an analytical lens to building an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth. We look forward to his leadership in attracting and retaining talent that meets the evolving needs of our customers in a dynamic health care industry."

Gibbs brings nearly 30 years of human resources experience to HCSC, having served most recently as executive vice president and chief people officer for Freeman Company, a Dallas-based global live event and brand experience company. His expertise lies in the thoughtful management of the intersection of strategy, talent and culture. He has extensive experience in the fields of organizational effectiveness, talent management, critical role succession planning and driving large-scale complex change. Previously he held global human resource leadership roles with McKesson, Frito Lay, Dupont, GE and Ford Motor Company. Gibbs also served as a captain in the United States Marine Corps.

Gibbs holds a J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and a B.A. in political science from Hampton University. He and family currently live in Dallas and will be relocating to Chicago.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer with more than 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

