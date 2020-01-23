James Hardie Building Products Inc. Receives Crystal Vision Award

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie Building Products Inc., the world leader in fiber cement technology, has been nationally recognized for its philanthropic efforts and is the recipient of the 2020 Crystal Vision Award, presented by World Vision. The company was honored at a ceremony held in conjunction with Design & Construction Week® for its support in helping to rebuild the lives of families in need.

James Hardie Chief Commercial Officer, Sean Gadd accepts the 2020 Crystal Vision Award for the company's philanthropic efforts.

"The heart and constant for most families is their home. We know when disaster strikes, those safe spaces are often the first thing to be compromised. It's through incredible partners like those we celebrate at the Annual Crystal Vision awards that we're able to restore that sense of normalcy and truly give meaning to the phrase 'welcome home' in our work," said Larry Noble, National Director of Corporate Engagement.

For over 10 years, James Hardie has partnered with the World Vision organization to help families in the U.S. refurbish and rebuild in the wake of financial crises and natural disasters. Through consistent and significant product donations to the organization's Storehouse program, the company has donated fiber cement siding and trim products to those in need around the United States. James Hardie donated over 250 thousand square feet of siding and trim in 2019 alone.

"Helping to build stronger homes, neighborhoods and communities is part of our mission at James Hardie," said Sean Gadd, chief commercial officer for James Hardie Building Products. "We align with community partners who help us achieve meaningful impact through helping meet basic needs and enhancing community vitality."

About James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie is the global leader in fiber cement technology, and has been furthering founder James Hardie's innovative, entrepreneurial legacy around the world for more than 125 years. The brand invented fiber cement siding products in the early 1980s as a durable, low-maintenance alternative to wood and vinyl. James Hardie products combine innovation and versatility to offer a variety of design possibilities, matched with specific performance attributes relative to the climate where the product is being used. Currently installed on more than eight million homes in North America*, James Hardie has earned a favorable reputation within the industry and has been specified in some of the country's most prestigious projects. In addition to James Hardie's contribution to the building industry, the company has also been nationally recognized for its philanthropy and is the winner of the 2020 Crystal Vision Award, presented by World Vision. For more information, visit jameshardie.com.

*Estimate based on sales volume and average house size.

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.

