James Instruments Completes A Redesign For Windsor Probe System Actuating Templates

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Instruments Inc. which was founded with customer satisfaction as its utmost priority. To this day, customer satisfaction is held in that same high regard, with many satisfied customers from around the world and over 1000 products made and shipped. James Instruments has always been held to the highest standard of quality and efficiency in their concrete test equipment. Because of this, James Instruments Inc. is always looking for ways to steadily improve the quality and efficiency in each product.



That is why James Instruments Inc. is proud to announce, in collaboration with QuickProtoParts, that they have updated the design of the actuating template to be lighter, sleeker, and much easier to use. The design was made from the use of Fusion 360. The biggest change is from the manufacturing material itself. The first design had the entire piece being cut out of heavy steel. Now the piece has an insert made out of a higher quality steel with the base of the template being made out of a mixture of high quality steel and aluminum. This gives the actuating template a lighter, sleeker, and more durable design to increase the overall efficiency of the product and give the utmost satisfaction from the product. In the words of Michael Hoag, President of James Instruments Inc., as he states "We are pleased with the innovation with the system. The changes that have been made significantly improve the system." The new and improved design will have an immediate roll out after multiple tests under extreme conditions.



James Instruments Inc. is the leading manufacturer of non-destructive test equipment for construction materials. Specifically we design, manufacture and sell the most advanced equipment to test concrete, ceramic, wood, masonry, mortar, gypsum and other coarse grained materials. www.ndtjames.com/

www.ndtjames.com/Actuating-Template-for-the-Windsor-Probe-p/z-wp-735.htm

www.ndtjames.com/Windsor-Probe-System-p/z-wp-.htm

www.quickprotoparts.com/latheblog



QuickProtoParts has been in the machining business and located on the North side of Chicago for more than 30 years, helping people and businesses in all areas of part design and fabrication.



