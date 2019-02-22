James Kevin Kaufman, M.D. Announces New Location in Hurst, Texas

HURST, Texas, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth neurosurgeon, James Kevin Kaufman, M.D., has opened a new clinic location at 809 W. Harwood Road, Suite 202, Hurst, TX 76054. Dr. Kaufman is excited to now serve the entire area, including Fort Worth, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Keller, Southlake, Haslet, Colleyville, North Richland Hills, Arlington, Mansfield, and all neighboring towns. From neurological conditions to complex back/spine surgery, Dr. Kaufman is one of the area's premier neurosurgeons, and he is proud to bring his skillset to the Tarrant County community.

