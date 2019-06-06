James Kevin Kaufman, M.D. To Speak At 2019 Neurorehabilitation Conference

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth neurosurgeon, James Kevin Kaufman, M.D., has accepted an invitation to speak at the upcoming 2019 Neurorehabilitation Conference on Saturday, June 8th, in Grapevine, TX. Dr. Kaufman will be discussing Basic Anatomy and Disorders Associated with the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine. From neurological conditions to complex back/spine surgery, Dr. Kaufman is one of the area's premier neurosurgeons, and he is proud to bring his skillset to this year's Neurorehabilitation Conference.

Event Location Information:

Gaylord Texan

1501 Gaylord Trail

Grapevine, TX 76051

817.778.1000

www.gaylordtexan.com

For complete event information and agenda, please visit:

https://www.jkkspine.com/Events.html

For more information on James Kevin Kaufman, M.D., and a listing of all locations please visit www.jkkspine.com.

Kaufman's main office: 817-377-0143

SOURCE James Kevin Kaufman, M.D.

Related Links

http://www.jkkspine.com

