James M. Spencer, MD, MS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated at 900 Carillon Pky., Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is well-known as the largest dermatology network of expertise in medical and cosmetic dermatology, and innovative skin cancer treatments including Mohs surgery, highly specialized technique for the treatment of skin cancer that allows the highest cure rates possible. The dedicated professionals and experts at Advanced Dermatology, treat patients of all ages for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails. Services include total-body skin cancer exams, medical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, and pediatric dermatology for the entire family. Currently, in his role, Dr. Spencer is dedicated to delivering a remarkable and professional patient-care experience in St. Petersburg - Carillon Pky.



Board-certified in dermatology and licensed to practice in Florida, Tennessee, and New York, Dr. Spencer is an internationally recognized expert in skin cancer treatment and cosmetic dermatology. He has 32 years of vast knowledge and experience, practicing all aspects of dermatology, and specializing in MOHS surgery, and skin cancer procedures. Previous to his current position, he has served as the Director of Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery at the University of Miami and the Director of Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City as well as Vice Chairman of the department.



An academic scholar, Dr. Spencer earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Sacrobiology from Pitzer College and his Master of Science Degree in Molecular Biology from Stanford University. To further his studies, he obtained his Medical Degree from Columbia University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his dermatology residency at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia University) and completed a fellowship under Dr. Rex Amonette at the University of Tennessee in Mohs micrographic surgery.



As an award-winning leader in his field, Dr. Spencer remains abreast of the latest industry developments and has maintained active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations. He is a Fellow of the American College of MOHS Surgery, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology where he was honored with a Presidential Citation in 2017, and a Fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery earning First Prize in 1997 in the Young Investigators Competition. A respected voice in his field, Dr. Spencer has been invited to be a frequent speaker at medical symposiums both in St. Petersburg and abroad. He has also authored over 100 scientific publications and 14 book chapters, as well as edited a book.



Dr. Spencer dedicates this recognition to Perry Robins, MD (Father of MOHS Surgery at NYU), and Rex Amonette, MD. He also dedicates this to Mark Lebwohl, MD, Chairman of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Hospital and his mentor.



