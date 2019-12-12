James Morgan Joins The Forbes M+A Group

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group, a leading middle market transaction advisory firm headquartered in Colorado, today announced James Morgan has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Morgan will support the firm in its Salt Lake City office.

With over eighteen years of experience working with leading global investment banks, Morgan brings multi-sector knowledge to the role, including technology, industrials, business services, transportation & logistics, energy, consumer, and others.

"James is a valuable addition to the Forbes M+A Group with his M&A track record and broad sector knowledge," said Bob Forbes, President and Founder of The Forbes M+A Group. "His experience with both founder and financial sponsor-owned businesses makes for a superb fit. We are thrilled for him to put his expert deal making skills into action here."

Prior to joining The Forbes M+A Group, Morgan worked at several leading investment banks. Most recently, he spent eleven years with HBSC Securities in New York where he focused on selling businesses, raising capital and cross-border transactions. Formerly, Morgan practiced as an M&A advisor for Citigroup and Scotia Capital.

"I am thrilled to join the Forbes M+A Group, one of the top investment banks in the middle market," said James Morgan. "Forbes has established a great reputation over its fifteen-year history in the Rocky Mountain West and throughout the U.S., I look forward to working with the Forbes team to support the continued growth of the firm."

Morgan received his JD/MBA from the University of British Columbia, and honors undergraduate degree in finance from the Ivey School of Business. Outside of work, Morgan enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, skiing, and playing hockey. He is a member of the Mountain West Capital Network, Association for Corporate Growth, and St. Andrew's College Association.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group, founded in 2004 with offices in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT is an award-winning investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and financial restructuring within the middle market. The group has over 15 years of experience delivering outstanding results for business owners, entrepreneurs and investors. Advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have 250+ years of combined experience in international transactions across a wide variety of industries. The Forbes M+A Group has been recognized as a leader within the middle market as a regional M&A Firm of the Year for the past 5 years. For more information, please visit us at: www.forbesma.com or phone at (303) 770-6017.



