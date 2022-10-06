James Postrasija, CEO of Order Food Online Newest App Update

James Postrasija, CEO of Order Food Online is please to have deployed its newest website and mobile app improvements available in Google Play & Apple Store.

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Postrasija, CEO and Founder of Order Food Online discusses the latest and newest website and mobile app features available now for download in Google Play & Apple Stores. James Postrasija says with the food delivery industry growing at an annual rate of 10.16% per year, and $323 billion in revenues alone in the US Marketplace we are positioning Order Food Online to keep up with the market growth for our user base and customers in Canada & USA.

We are proud to launch our newest upgrade to our website & mobile application with major UI/UX improvements and Website/App functionality to better serve our user base and restaurants/store owners.

Some of the added features include the follow below:

Cash Wallet (new feature)

Loyalty Rewards Points (new feature)

Advanced Marketing Promotions (new feature)

Pay with Cash Wallet at Checkout (new feature)

Pay with Loyalty Reward Points at Checkout (new feature)

Dine-in Pay at Table Confirmation (new feature)

Improved Message & Communication Tools (new feature)

Push Notifications, SMS Order Updates & Email Notifications

Pre-Order Ahead for Pickup, Delivery, Dine-in or Curb-side

Social Network for Businesses (new feature)

Multi-Store Cart Checkout (new feature)

API, Plugin & Webhooks Features with +3000 Integrations

Point of Sale System for Business (new feature)

Stand alone Kiosks for Business (new feature)

Dedicated Websites for Businesses with no websites for Food Delivery & Ordering Online

Advanced Offers, Discounts & Coupons (new feature)

Multi-Languages

User App

Business App, POS System & Kiosk (new feature)

Delivery App

Advanced Product Options (new feature)

Delivery & Logistics (new feature)

Business Editor, Support, Articles & Videos Section (new feature)

Real-time Tracking

Orders Manager for Businesses (new feature)

Delivery Manager for Businesses (new feature)

Business Listings

Multi-Stores for Franchises (new feature)

SEO Tools (new feature)

Ribbons (new feature)

Order Deadlines (new feature)

Cart Recovery Notifications- Email, SMS, Push Notifications. (new feature)

PWA - Progressive Web App - installation as (option) in Website Browser. (new feature)

You can now download the App on Google Play here below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.orderonline.order

You can now download the App on Apple Store here below:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/orderfoodonlineapp/id1613058428?platform=iphone

James Postrasija, CEO, says with these 24 new features we are positioning Order Food Online to be one of the top leaders in the food delivery & ordering food online sector for years to come to help achieve growth and value for our users and customers.

Visit our website for more information.

https://www.orderfoodonline.ca

https://www.orderfoodonline.app

https://www.orderfoodonline.co

Media Contact:

James Postrasija

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12935556

