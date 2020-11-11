James R. Berenson, MD, Inc. Announces Rebranding and Changes Organization Name to Berenson Cancer Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Cancer Center, a world class multiple myeloma cancer research, diagnostic and treatment center has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal of its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a reworking of the umbrella company name to Berenson Cancer Center (in line with its integrated vision of patient care) and a fresh and modern update to the corporate and business unit brand identity.

The Berenson Cancer Center is a fully integrated organization that gives more hope to patients to "live their best lives" to extend their lives while striving toward a cure for multiple myeloma. Over the past 20 years, Berenson Cancer Center has established its status as the preeminent driver of care in the area of multiple myeloma with the alignment of its three main operating units:

Dr. Berenson's internationally recognized patient practice

ONCOtherapeutics – a world-class clinical research organization (CRO)

ONCOtracker -- a preclinical CRO and incubator providing oncology testing and services for cancer treatment innovations

Associated with Berenson Cancer Center is the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR.) It is unique and a fully integrated mission-driven 501(C)3 non-profit cancer research center. IMBCR explores innovative therapeutic approaches to improve and personalize patient care which optimizes outcomes and will ultimately cure myeloma.

These changes reflect the increasing recognition of the efficacy of Berenson Cancer Center's new global business structure. The company believes it will promote growth and efficiency through more streamlined company leadership which will maximize its scale up globally with more efficient operations.

Berenson Cancer Center is fueled by a recent licensing agreement of its sBCMA technology with The Binding Site Group. The development of this assay will recognize Berenson Cancer Center as an oncology diagnostics innovator. This offers the opportunity of a commercial product to promote sBCMA's biomarker testing. This will further the rapid evolution of this multiple myeloma product and bring service line innovations to the company pipeline.

"The result of this reorganization and rebranding is a more agile business structure, positioning us for more growth. It's a major accelerator for the company in the cancer research, diagnostic and treatment space. We have a unique opportunity for the Berenson Cancer Center brand to become synonymous with the technology leading to the reinvention of how multiple myeloma is treated," said Dr. James Berenson, Chairman, Berenson Cancer Center. "This new brand and evolving positioning demonstrates our intensified commitment to those living with this debilitating disease and our obsession with working toward a cure every day," he added.

The essence of the Berenson Cancer Center is rooted in the company's recognition of Dr. James Berenson as a world–class cancer physician utilizing cutting-edge science—always integrating his medical and research experience to make treatment decisions and precisely monitor the progress and outcomes of patients. The Berenson Cancer Center's companies are known as a hands-on and fully integrated "decision-assistance" entities delivering fast "just right" treatment and results.

Operational and personnel news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:

An exclusive global license and collaboration agreement with The Binding Site Group was completed on August 17, 2020. The purpose of this collaboration is to develop a novel clinical laboratory test for measuring sBCMA, which has shown promise to monitor and predict outcomes for patients with common blood-based cancers including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other related conditions.

Kelly Bryant joined the Berenson executive team in August 2020 as the Chief Commercial Officer of the Berenson Cancer Center businesses and IMBCR. Ms. Bryant, an expert in Life Sciences and Healthcare, has been added to the team to improve global reach, better scale and execute corporate outreach initiatives. She will be responsible for the company's strategic expansion of its commercial operations including both sales and marketing.

ONCOtherapeutics is launching a website re-design November 1, 2020. A new website has been designed to create a more interactive web-experience and to reflect the updated branding and the heart of the ONCOtherapeutics mission to extend patients' lives.

IMBCR is being updated with new branding, messaging and new initiatives to drive greater awareness around IMBCR's incredible scientific discoveries in multiple myeloma. A new website will launch December 1, 2020.

The Berenson Cancer Center is a world-class integrated organization that gives more hope to cancer patients while working to extend their lives and striving to find a cure for multiple myeloma. It is made up of three distinct yet integrated cancer research, diagnostic and treatment entities: Dr. Berenson's internationally recognized patient practice; ONCOtherapeutics – a world-class clinical research organization (CRO); and ONCOtracker - an incubator for cancer treatment management.

The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR): is a mission-driven 501(C)3 non–profit institute whose mission is to advance the treatment of myeloma by connecting possibility through scientific innovation in the research laboratory. This leads to personalized and continuous optimized patient care. IMBCR works closely with the Berenson Cancer Center.

