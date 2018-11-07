SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Robert Canfield, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney at Empire Law Offices specializing in Immigration Law and providing assistance in all areas of the US Immigration and naturalization process including the initial consultation and working with individuals and companies to ensure that all legal requirements are met.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Amassing over fifty years of experience in the field of Law as an Immigration Attorney, Canfield is an expert in the field. Having held many prestigious roles throughout his lifetime, Canfield has served as a General Attorney in Immigration and Naturalization Service for three years, a law professor at Lincoln Law School of San Jose for three years, and an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Illinois for one year. Throughout his career, Canfield has attained experience within the areas of Immigration Law, Citizenship Process, Citizenship, Litigation, Family Immigration, Employment and Work Visas.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Canfield received his Juris Doctor, Law degree from Northwestern University. In his previous years, Canfield attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from Ohio State University.

To further his professional development, Canfield is an affiliate of several organizations including the California Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, United States Courts for the Ninth Circuit, United States Courts for the Seventh Circuit, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

For more information, please visit http://www.empirelawoffice.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

