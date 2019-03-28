James S. Farrin Receives First Patent for Work with Durham Legal Case Management Software, GrowPath

DURHAM, N.C., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, James S. Farrin, founder/owner of one of the largest law firms in North Carolina, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was granted his first patent for his work with GrowPath, a legal case management software.

Farrin's patent, D839,903, relates to the original design of the staff directory page within GrowPath, and is one of five new patents GrowPath received between January 15 and February 19 — continuing its trend of accomplishing what no other legal case management software company has achieved.

"These patents are a mark of GrowPath's determination to create and innovate beyond the competition. They're a culmination of our years of experience trying to perfect tools and processes for effective case management," Farrin said.

Farrin's firm developed GrowPath to streamline intake and case management initially for their own use. After nationwide industry interest, GrowPath is now its own separate company and entity.

These accomplishments follow on the heels of six previously issued patents in early January 2019, and add to GrowPath's already robust intellectual property portfolio — 14 patents in total, with several more pending. U.S. Patents D838,287 and D839,296 were issued in late January, while D839,902; D839,903; and D841,040 were issued in early February.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with thirteen additional offices: Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability.

About GrowPath

GrowPath, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, offers best-in-class legal intake and case management software. It was commissioned by one of the largest law firms in North Carolina, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin. GrowPath is committed to innovating continuously to provide law firms a better, more efficient experience, as evidenced by its portfolio of patented features.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin; GrowPath

