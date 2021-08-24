James Scott Farrin Partners With Local High School on Corporate Work Study Program

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Corporate Partner of Cristo Rey Research Triangle High School's Corporate Work Study Program (CWSP), the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin will be a part of an innovative program that provides professional work experience to minority students. The CWSP helps remove institutional barriers, decrease economic inequality, and advance racial equity for participating students.

Cristo Rey Research Triangle High School is part of the Cristo Rey Network of 37 high schools across the United States whose mission is focused on delivering "a career-focused, college preparatory education" for students with limited economic resources by integrating rigorous academics with four years of professional work experiences and support. The Corporate Work Study Program operates like a temporary employment agency within the school and works with corporate partners to employ four students five full days a month in an entry-level, professional job for all four years of high school.



As a Corporate Partner, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin will lease a team of four students from Labor Day until the end of May 2022 to work predominantly with its marketing team. The firm is proud to be a part of this transformational opportunity for four motivated high school students.



ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

