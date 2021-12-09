James Squire Unveils Australia's Most Valuable Bottle Opener Worth Over $30,000 AUD

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Handcrafted by world-renowned designer for launch of new James Squire Pioneers' Collection, with all proceeds to be donated to Rural Aid

To the delight of discerning beer drinkers and design enthusiasts worldwide, James Squire has unveiled Australia's most valuable bottle opener worth over $30,000 AUD.

Multimedia Assets:

http://news.medianet.com.au/thinkerbell/james-squire

All profits from the sale of the bottle opener will be donated to Rural Aid, providing critical support to farmers in need. People can register their interest to participate in the silent auction to purchase the bottle opener by visiting https://www.jamessquire.com.au/agegate/.

The one-off engineering effort has been handcrafted from sterling silver, burl walnut, grade 5 titanium and incredibly rare damascus steel, which was used to make ancient swords and took three years to source.

Taking over 150 hours to meticulously craft, the collectors item is the brainchild of world-renowned founder of design firm Discommon, Neil Ferrier, to celebrate the launch of the James Squire Pioneers' Collection - a limited edition range of small batch, barrel-aged beers, reimagining the richly hopped English IPA. Only 5,000 bottles of the James Squire's Pioneers' Collection Release No.01 will be available for a limited time.

Bringing together a first class team of artists who specialise in each of the materials used, the beautiful piece blends rich history with the modern world. The mixing of classic artforms, such as hand finishing wood and casting silver with 3D printing and technical machining embodies the pioneering spirit of Jame Squire.

James Squire's Pioneers' Collection Release No.01 will be available nationwide for a limited time. The RRP is AUD $49.00 for a single hand-finished 750mL bottle and can be purchased from today at Dan Murphy's nationwide, and on tap at James Squire brewhouses from early December.

The Pioneers' Collection from James Squire builds on the success of The Wreck Preservation Ale, the world's oldest surviving beer made new. A groundbreaking partnership between the Queen Victoria Museum & Art Gallery, the Australian Wine Research Institute and James Squire, The Wreck was expertly crafted using yeast found in beer bottles on the Sydney Cove shipwreck off Preservation Island, making it the world's oldest beer resurrected.

SOURCE James Squire