James Webster to Lead New SBFA Broker Council In Creation of Business Financing Industry Guidelines

BOHEMIA, N.Y., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11, 2018 the Small Business Finance Association (SBFA) selected James Webster, CEO and co-founder of National Business Capital to head the organization's new SBFA Broker Council as co-chairman. James will lead the Broker Council in their mission to protect the interests of small business owners nationwide by setting high quality and ethical standards for business financing practices.

James Webster, Co-Chairman of the SBFA Broker Council and Co-Founder of National Business Capital

The SBFA's decision to elect James stemmed from his noted implementation of transparency, accountability and empathy in the way that he cares for his small business customers, and the high ethical standards he holds his company to throughout all business operations. These core values are what the SBFA aims to standardize in the business financing industry with new policies created by James and the Broker Council.

"In every industry there's good, and there's bad. Working together with the SBFA Broker Council, our mission is to set higher-level industry standards and practices for brokers to protect and ensure the best interest of small business owners."

Together with the Washington-based SBFA Broker Council, James will bring this cause to the national stage, where they will educate and collaborate with policymakers to ensure that only the most experienced and trustworthy loan originators are able to provide their services to small business owners. "We need brokers who believe in best practices to enter the national conversation about small business alternative finance," said James, "and show policymakers how we serve small business customers."

NBC is a nationwide leader in business financing, dedicated to innovating the way entrepreneurs grow by providing the newest, fastest and most convenient funding options on the market for small business owners. Founded in 2007 amid the financial crisis, James Webster and Joseph Camberato founded National Business Capital to provide small business loans and business lines of credit to main street businesses that needed capital grow and survive when banks denied them funding.

They have since provided over $1 billion in financing for small business owners across the nation through the global marketplace, and continue to revolutionize the alternative business financing space with a focus on human intelligence, innovation, and compassion.

"The SBFA is a non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring Main Street small businesses have access to the capital they need to grow and strengthen the economy. The SBFA's mission is to educate policymakers and regulators about the technology-driven platforms emerging in the small business lending market and how our member companies bridge the small business capital gap using innovative financing solutions." (Source: http://SBFAssociation.org/about/)

