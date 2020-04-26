James Welcome's New Book 'Boy 2 Man a Waha Story' Shares the Author's Life Trials, Errors and Redemption
Recent release "Boy 2 Man A Waha Story" from Ocklawaha, Florida, publishing author James Welcome is a great book detailing the author's life and how he overcame the streetlife and grew into the man he is today. Based on true-life events.
Apr 26, 2020, 08:00 ET
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla., April 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Boy 2 Man A Waha Story" is based on a true story about a kid born in Ocklawaha, FL. Growing up with less really takes a toll on one's life. Young James experienced it firsthand. He saw the struggle of his mom and grandmother, how they barely made it with what they had. His father wasn't there for them like he should have been, so James had to be the man of the house at a young age.
Being limited in choices, he followed his environment, and being around the street life, that's where he went. He gave up on his dream of being in the NBA for quick cash, to pay bills and for nice things. It made him feel better about life when he had a pocket full of money, but then the police stopped the fun. Then everything stopped when he was sitting in a 6-by-9-foot cell in his prison blues. Some take it as a learning lesson, some think they are a better criminal when they get out. Not James - he was a new him, looking forward to a better life. So, by opening a page, readers will see how his life was.
This book is made from old memories and past life failures. Since then, James has gone to college, published a book, gotten his CDL and is studying to get his real estate license. There aren't limits to greatness. So open this book up and take a peek into the life of James G. Welcome.
