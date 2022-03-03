Jameson® Irish Whiskey Turns St. Patrick’s Day Into a Two-Day Holiday in 2022

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY HEREBY ANNOUNCES:

This year, St Patrick's Day will take place concurrently on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, 2022, and the holiday will therefore be referred to as "St. Patrick's DAY S ," plural, with an "S."



Because two days of coming together with Friends & Family is better than one.



We, Jameson, invite America to join us. By signing up, you agree to celebrate St. Patrick's Day (Responsibly) on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, however you choose, and are entered for a chance to win* the two prizes below:

• $20.22 sent via carrier pigeon on Thursday, March 17 to be used solely on St. Patrick's Day S

• Full breakfast (Irish or not!) to fill you up on Friday, March 18 via a food delivery service

MAY THE LUCK OF THE IRISH BE ON YOUR SIDE.

And to honor those who have steadfastly supported our beloved industry, and who have so resolutely waited for St. Patrick's Day to return, we pledge $75,000 to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation. In addition, for everyone that signs up, Jameson will donate an additional $1 in their name up to $25,000.

Happy St. Patrick's DAY S , America.

#Jameson #StPatricksDayS

SLÁINTE!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9019951-jameson-irish-whiskey-st-patricks-day-announcement/

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM ET on 3/2/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/16/22. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC (excluding MD) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void in MD & where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Pernod Ricard USA LLC, 250 Park Ave. 17th Floor, New York, NY 10177.

To create free Venmo account, go to www.venmo.com or download free app to mobile device w/ SMS texting capability, provide phone and e-mail address as prompted. U.S.-based bank account required to use Venmo. Msg & Data rates (& other charges) may apply. Venmo is a service of PayPal, Inc. which is NOT responsible for this program. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Venmo or PayPal, Inc.

Signatures by legal residents of Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, Massachusetts, and South Carolina shall not be counted or considered in relation to any marketing activities or donations made by Jameson and Pernod Ricard in relation to announcement. This restriction shall not apply to legal residents of Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, Massachusetts, and South Carolina that enter and agree to the Official Rules of the Jameson Double Days Sweepstakes.

About Jameson ® Irish Whiskey Underpinning the "Legendary Tales" campaign is the continued strength of the Jameson brand, which dominates the Irish Whiskey category with a 73% share and an average growth rate in Nielsen of +35%. The core offering of Jameson original continues to be the main driver of this growth, with added topspin from the introduction of Jameson Cold Brew, Jameson Orange and the continued acceleration of Jameson Black Barrel, the #1 selling super premium Irish whiskey in the US.

Follow along at @Jameson_US and JamesonWhiskey.com for the latest from John Jameson and the "Legendary Tales" campaign.

TASTE RESPONSIBLY. JAMESON ® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 Proof). Product of Ireland. ©2020 Imported by John Jameson Import Company, New York, NY

About Pernod Ricard USA ® Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut ® Vodka, Avión ® Tequila, Chivas Regal ® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson ® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa ® Liqueur, Malibu ®, Martell ® Cognac, Olmeca Altos ® Tequila , Beefeater ® Gin, Del Maguey ® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 ® Gin, Plymouth ® Gin, Seagram's ® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy ® Gin, Hiram Walker ® Liqueurs, Midleton ® Irish Whiskey, Powers ® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast ® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet ®; Smithworks ® Vodka, Jefferson's ® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler ® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole ® Whiskey, Pernod ® and Ricard ®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek ®, Kenwood ® Vineyards, Campo Viejo ® and Brancott Estate ®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët ® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa ® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

Media contact: Danielle Krachie, [email protected]

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA