Jamestown Invest 1, LLC Announces First Dividends

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate company Jamestown announced today Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's (the "Fund") quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share. The distribution, the Fund's first, is expected to be paid in the next two weeks to all shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

"We are excited to reach this milestone for our investors," said Matt Bronfman, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Jamestown. "In December 2019, we started Jamestown Invest to democratize access to quality, innovative real estate investment opportunities, and we are proud of all that we've already accomplished since its launch. Despite the pandemic, we are seeing tremendous interest in online retail investing and a new generation of investors who want to ensure their investment dollars align with their values."

Subsequent dividends declared by the Fund Manager will be made on a quarterly or less frequent basis. Distributions will continue to be made at the discretion of its Manager, and will be based on, among other factors, the present and reasonably projected future cash flow.

About Jamestown Invest: Jamestown Invest is the first direct-to-consumer platform launched by a global real estate institution, connecting U.S. individuals directly with real estate managed by Jamestown. Jamestown Invest builds upon Jamestown's track record of 37 years, 31 realized funds, and $12.1 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

Jamestown Invest completed its first acquisition in 2020, taking a majority stake in Southern Dairies, a historic five-building, 79,000+ square foot boutique creative office campus in Atlanta.

For more information on Jamestown Invest 1, LLC, download and review the Offering Circular . The Offering Circular should be reviewed before making an investment decision. Investing in Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The Risk Factors section of the offering circular contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before you invest. These risks include, but are not limited to, illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest, blind pool risk, and any public health emergency. In addition to the foregoing risks, the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown and could materially impact this investment. Further, there is no assurance that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access targeted investments like those identified.

