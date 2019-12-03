Jamestown Launches Direct-To-Consumer Investment Platform: Jamestown Invest

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamestown, a leading real estate investment and management firm, today announced the launch of its new online direct-to-consumer investment platform Jamestown Invest. Investing and managing real estate on behalf of nearly 80,000 entities to date, the company's latest initiative will provide U.S.-based investors the opportunity to directly invest in Jamestown real estate for the first time across a variety of national markets. This $50 million fund will acquire diverse properties with a focus on mixed or single use assets incorporating office, retail, multifamily, for-sale residential parking, unimproved land, warehouse/flex, and hotels, including properties with potential for repositioning or redevelopment. Jamestown will build on its expertise of repositioning historic assets into iconic mixed-use destinations, such as Chelsea Market in New York and Ponce City Market in Atlanta. Utilizing Jamestown's vertically integrated business model, this platform seeks to democratize access to real estate investment opportunities, allowing consumers to invest with a minimum of $2,500.

"Investors are looking for innovative platforms and dynamic opportunities," said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown. "Jamestown Invest addresses this changing landscape and provides access to the benefits of Jamestown's track record in value creation for the first time."

Sponsored by Jamestown, Jamestown Invest 1, LLC is an SEC-qualified Regulation A investment vehicle that operates exclusively online, removing traditional reliance on intermediary sales partners. The platform is led by a collaborative team of in-house professionals that will source viable acquisitions, manage and operate the target assets acquired by the Fund.

The first target acquisitions for the fund are Southern Dairies, a historic five-building, 79,000+ square foot creative office campus located in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, and the Upper Westside Portfolio, featuring more than 223,000+ square feet of loft office, showroom, and warehouse space across four flex-industrial buildings located in Atlanta's emerging Upper Westside submarket. To learn more, please visit www.JamestownInvest.com.

The public is invited to download and review the Offering Circular at www.jamestowninvest.com/OC. Investing in Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The "Risk Factors" section of the Offering Circular, found on the Jamestown Invest portal, contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before considering an investment. These risks include, but are not limited to, illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest and blind pool risk.

About Jamestown

Jamestown, LP was established in 1983 as an investment and management company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States. Over the last 35+ years, Jamestown has grown its portfolio of assets in key markets throughout the U.S. and expanded its investment footprint to South America and Europe. Jamestown's capabilities include: acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management, retail leasing, design, sustainability, and risk management. Jamestown has headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Bogota, Colombia. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

Information and photography featuring Jamestown's current and previous portfolio of projects and properties are not representative of Jamestown Invest 1, LLC's investment strategy and are not representative of the scale of investments that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC intends to make. Further, there is no assurance that Jamestown Invest 1, LLC will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access investments like those identified.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, member FINRA / SIPC.

