Jamie Fox Seeks Signees for Urgent New Petition: 'Stop the VA From Retaliating Against Veteran Whistleblower Jamie Fox'

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy veteran Jamie Fox recently issued an urgent plea for signees to a new petition she created to force the VA to initiate and complete a formal investigation based on a series of events that took place at Fox's home in 2018. Within the petition itself, Fox details a compelling and continuing story that has its origins in whistle-blowing events from 2008.

Jamie Fox is a social worker at the San Francisco VA Medical Center who, since October of 2018, claims she was recently visited and harassed by federal agents. Fox has been a vocal whistleblower in the past and asserts that this visit was part of an ongoing campaign to frighten both she and her husband into silence. During the most recent events at Fox's home, she was involuntarily committed to a psych ward for a short time, although subsequently released. Fox is currently on involuntary leave from work and is under investigation.

Fox stated that two men and a woman visited her home on October 24 of 2018. According to her, the woman and one of the men claimed to be with the FBI while the other man (who provided ID) claimed to be a VA Criminal Investigator. The group alleged they were responding to a series of Tweets and online memes created by Fox herself as a part of her ongoing whistleblower efforts. After an escalation in the conversation, which resulted in an argument, Fox suffered a panic attack and was involuntarily hospitalized a few hours later. Fox suffers from PTSD.

The original whistle-blowing incident from 2008 occurred when Fox testified on behalf of a co-worker at the VA whom Fox claimed was the victim of sexual orientation harassment. As events unfolded, Fox discovered that a series of private files belonging to the VA about her were easily accessible. This in turn led Fox to a discovery about the unsecured status of part of the VA computer system itself: the Veterans Benefit Management System (VBMS). A subsequent report by the VA Office of Inspector General verified Fox's claims regarding the oversite in file security.

According to Fox's current complaint, the VA refused to do any further investigations into her claims of retaliation and instead began investigating her in a retaliatory manner. Fox states she has been unfairly placed on involuntary leave from her job at the VA, pending an investigation, and is not allowed back on the premises of her former job without permission.

Jamie Fox continues to assert that she is the victim of ongoing retaliation related to her original whistleblowing efforts in 2008.

