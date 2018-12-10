Jamie Hayes and Lisa Garcia Top Women Advisors In The Country….Three Years In A Row!

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) is proud to recognize both Jamie Hayes, CPFA, C(k)P AIF® and Lisa Garcia, CPFA, AIF® of FiduciaryFirst, as 2 of the Top Woman Advisors for 2018. Jamie and Lisa are being recognized for their excellence and contributions in the retirement plan industry.

The Top Women Advisors accolade was launched in 2015 to acknowledge the contributions of a growing number of women who are making significant contributions to the retirement industry, as well as bringing excellence to the profession.

"We are pleased and proud to be able to once again acknowledge the fine and important work that these individuals have done to help provide a better retirement for their clients, employers and individual retirement savers alike," said Nevin E. Adams, Chief Communications Officer of the American Retirement Association, and Editor-in-Chief of NAPA-Net.

Ms. Hayes is an outspoken protagonist of the behavioral finance movement and has gained national notoriety for focusing on the success of employer clients. She has extensive experience helping Plan Committees design, implement, and manage highly successful retirement plan strategies that deliver documented results by utilizing the powerful combination of Prudent Fiduciary Process (PFP) and the science of Behavioral Finance.

Ms. Garcia is well-known for sophisticated plan cost and investment research techniques including Behavioral Finance driven plan design. Her exacting strategies drive successful outcomes for employers and their employees.

FiduciaryFirst has been recognized as a national leader in developing plan success strategies in defined contributions plans of all types. "Employee success is a primary focus at FiduciaryFirst. Behavioral Finance strategies have significant impact on our clients' success," says Hayes.

As leaders in the Retirement Plan industry, FiduciaryFirst has implemented The Participant Effect™ to promote state of the art plan design through Behavioral Finance and a NEW approach that includes Financial Wellness. The Participant Effect™ seeks to drive success stories, including reduced healthcare costs for the employer and a higher probability of a more confident retirement for employees. For more information, please visit www.fiduciaryfirst.com or call anytime at 1-866-625-4611.

Investment advisory services offered through FiduciaryFirst LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Nikolas Adams

407-740-6111 ext 211

nikolasadams@fiduciaryfirst.com

SOURCE FiduciaryFirst

