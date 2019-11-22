Jamie Henderson to Join Capital One as Head of Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One announced today that Jamie Henderson will join as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Real Estate starting in January 2020. Henderson will report directly to Michael Slocum, President of Commercial Banking and Northeast Market President.

"Jamie is a seasoned real estate lender and investor with both private and public company leadership experience across multiple asset categories," said Slocum. "Combined with his experience in building diverse, high performing teams, I have full confidence that Jamie is the best person to lead and grow our Commercial Real Estate business."

Henderson has nearly 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and served most recently as a Partner and Head of Real Estate Debt at Ares Management Corporation and CEO of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Prior to joining Ares in April 2017 Henderson held a variety of leadership roles at Barings Real Estate Advisors, a global advisory firm, and its predecessor companies Cornerstone Real Estate Advisors and Babson Capital Management. At Barings, he was Head of Structured Real Estate Investments where he oversaw a leading high yield real estate debt investment platform with teams in the United States and Europe. Additionally, he was responsible for Barings Multifamily Capital, a 100-person operating company dedicated to providing a variety of capital solutions to the multifamily industry, including mezzanine, preferred equity, bridge, agency, and FHA executions.

Henderson served six years as an officer in the United States Navy, where he held a variety of roles including engineering, operations, and navigator of an Aegis Cruiser. He holds a B.S., with merit, from the United States Naval Academy and an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Capital One Bank's Commercial Real Estate group offers a comprehensive array of financing solutions for property owners and developers nationwide, including balance sheet and agency lending. Additional information can be found at www.capitalone.com/cre .

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $257.1 billion in deposits and $378.8 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2019. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

