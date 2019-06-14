Jamie K. Durrett Elected to the Tennessee Bar Association Board of Governors

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Local law firm Batson Nolan announced that legal associate Jamie K. Durrett has been officially elected to the Tennessee Bar Association Board of Governors as the Middle Grand Division Governor, Position 2.

Attorney Durrett has worked as an associate at Batson Nolan for the past 10 years and is excited about her new endeavor. She stated that she "appreciates the support of her colleagues during the election and is excited to serve the TBA and the legal profession in this capacity."

The Tennessee Bar Association Board of Governors (TBA) is a valuable institution that governs all activities and administers the association business for members within the Tennessee Bar Association. They handle memberships, charter and bylaws. The TBA, founded in 1881, devotes its resources to mentoring attorneys toward developing their legal skills and improving the legal environment of the state as a whole.

All licensed attorneys are allowed to seek membership in the TBA, which helps them improve their legal services offered to state residents. The TBA holds its members to the highest standards and the board of governors holds the association, itself, to equally high standards.

The association oversees education and attorney discipline and creates state-wide legal ethics that all attorneys and bar members are expected to abide by when practicing law in the state. It is also a supportive resource for local law firms, offering continuing education and advancement opportunities.

Being elected to a seat on the board of governors means an attorney has exhibited the highest level of ethical practice and that they are ready to dedicate their career to ensuring all members of the TBA, and the association itself, maintain the integrity it has had since its inception.

Batson Nolan, with offices in Clarksville and Springfield, hired Durrett as an associate attorney to help with business and corporate cases, civil litigation, mediation, family law and personal injury claims. Durrett has been practicing since she graduated from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in 2007. She is a member of the TBA and a member of the bar in Alabama, Florida, the District of Columbia and local U.S. District Courts.

Durrett was named by the Tennessee Bar Association as the Young Lawyer Division Star of the Quarter three times. Outside of work, Durrett devotes her time to her community and the local bar association. She is the current vice chair of the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center's Board of Trustees, has been a guild member of the Customs House Museum and served as its president for two years along with holding various high-level positions. Durrett is the incoming legal counsel to the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Durrett also holds the following positions with the TBA: delegate of the 19th Judicial District to the House of Delegates, Young Lawyers Division District 10 representative and executive committee member for the Law Office Technology and Management section. Her accomplishments throughout her career are what helped drive her toward earning her seat on the TBA's Board of Governors.

About Batson Nolan: Batson Nolan PLC has been providing superior legal services since 1860. They primarily offer their vast array of legal services to residents in Tennessee and Kentucky. As a full-service law firm, they handle cases ranging from personal injury to business contract law to litigation and more. To learn more about the law firm, visit the Batson Nolan PLC website.

