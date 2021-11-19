Jamie Kay helps Parents Navigate the Black Friday Sales with Pre-Styled Looks and a Sneak Peek for VIPs

The run-up to Christmas is a busy time for all parents, so the popular brand wanted to give mums and dads one less thing to think about. By providing them with looks chosen and styled by the team, shoppers can quickly pick out a gorgeous outfit for their little one but still benefit from the Black Friday discounts.

The Lookbook will be available to parents everywhere on Wednesday 24th November NZT but fans of the brand will get a sneak peek 24 hours ahead of Black Friday.

"We wanted to reward members of our Facebook group with exclusive access to our Lookbook."

The Jamie Kay team explain.

Jamie Kay clothes are produced to be heirloom quality, and the team designs every one of their garments with the same care and dedication. Their commitment to creating stunning timeless designs in muted palettes, beautiful prints and fabrics means Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get the same whimsical Jamie Kay look for less.

The Jamie Kay team prides itself on creating high-quality looks that transcend seasons and make great hand-me-downs.

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up those coveted pieces you have had your eye on for the last couple weeks and at a fraction of the cost. Be quick because these pieces won't last long.

For exclusive access to the Jamie Kay Black Friday Lookbook, parents should sign up to the Jamie Kay email list or request access to their VIP Facebook page .

SOURCE Jamie Kay