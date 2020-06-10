Jamie Leigh Klingler, the Co-Founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, Starts Movement to Change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's Stance on not Requiring Casino Guests to Wear Masks
Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions
Jun 10, 2020, 17:33 ET
LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Leigh Klingler, the co-founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, a small Nevada company that manufactures UVC Slot Machine Partitions, is now starting a movement to change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's stance on not requiring casino guests to wear masks while indoors.
https://www.causes.com/campaigns/928001-make-it-mandatory-that-guests-wear-masks-in-nevada-casinos
Contact:
Jamie Leigh Klingler
[email protected]
SOURCE Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions