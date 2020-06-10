Jamie Leigh Klingler, the Co-Founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, Starts Movement to Change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's Stance on not Requiring Casino Guests to Wear Masks

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Leigh Klingler, the co-founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, a small Nevada company that manufactures UVC Slot Machine Partitions, is now starting a movement to change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's stance on not requiring casino guests to wear masks while indoors.

https://www.causes.com/campaigns/928001-make-it-mandatory-that-guests-wear-masks-in-nevada-casinos