Jamie Loeb, JC Aragone receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., March 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, along with tennis Hall-of-Famer Chris Evert, announced today that tennis professionals Jamie Loeb and JC Aragone are the recipients of the third annual Oracle US Tennis Awards.

Loeb and Aragone each will receive a $100,000 grant to help develop their tennis careers. The two young professionals were selected by a six-member advisory council comprised of former tennis professionals and executives. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the governing body of college tennis, will administer the grants.

Previous winners were Danielle Collins and Mackenzie McDonald in 2017, and Francesca Di Lorenzo and Chris Eubanks in 2018.

"JC and Jamie are talented young players with bright futures,'' said Oracle's Hurd. "We created these awards to help young players with college experience as they transition into professional tennis. We're very proud of the success of our previous award winners and hope that these grants help Jamie and JC in their continued development.''

Loeb, 24, turned professional in 2015 after playing two years at the University of North Carolina, where she won the 2015 NCAA Division I Tennis Championships. She amassed an 84-9 singles record while at UNC. Loeb, a native of New York, has won seven ITF singles events and six doubles events since 2012. As a junior player, Loeb won the singles and doubles 18s championships at the 2012 USTA National Winter Championship. She currently has a UTR of 12.13 and is ranked No. 219 on the WTA tour.

"This means so much to me; I was in absolute shock when I heard,'' Loeb said. "The success of past recipients proves how big of an impact an award like this can have. It's great that Oracle recognizes the challenges we face. I'm am beyond excited to get to work!''

Juan Cruz "JC" Aragone, 23, turned pro in 2017 after playing tennis at the University of Virginia. A California native, Aragone was a member of three teams that won the NCAA Men's Tennis Championships. His collegiate record was 109-22, and he was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team twice in singles and doubles. Aragone has won two ITF singles titles and one doubles title. He currently has a UTR of 14.69 and is No. 243 in the ATP rankings.

"This is such an honor,'' Aragone said. "Having the right support and coaching makes a huge impact on a tennis player's career. Oracle's generosity will allow me to use that help to make it to the next level.''

All four previous award winners have found professional success and improved their rankings since receiving the award. Collins, ranked No. 237 when she received the award, today is ranked No. 25. McDonald today is ranked No. 62, up from No. 257 in 2017. Eubanks is No. 154, compared to 284 when he received the award a year ago. Francesca Di Lorenzo is up from No. 259 to No. 167.

Lindsay Davenport, on behalf of the advisory council, congratulated Loeb and Aragone and applauded Oracle for its continuing commitment to tennis.

"Jamie and JC are exciting players and the advisory council is confident these grants will help them reach their potential,'' Davenport said. "We're all grateful to Oracle for these awards and everything else it is doing to support American tennis.''

The Oracle US Tennis Awards Advisory Council includes:

Lindsay Davenport : Former singles world No. 1; 1996 Olympic gold medalist, current Tennis Channel analyst.

Former singles world No. 1; 1996 Olympic gold medalist, current Tennis Channel analyst. Ilana Kloss : Former singles world No. 19; former CEO and Commissioner of World Team Tennis.

Former singles world No. 19; former CEO and Commissioner of World Team Tennis. Peggy Michel : three-time grand slam doubles champion; played college tennis at Arizona State ; current Assistant Tournament Director & Vice President of Sales and Sponsorship, BNP Paribas Open.

three-time grand slam doubles champion; played college tennis at ; current Assistant Tournament Director & Vice President of Sales and Sponsorship, BNP Paribas Open. Dr. Timothy Russell : CEO ITA; college educator for three decades.

: CEO ITA; college educator for three decades. Martin Blackman : General Manager, USTA Player Development; played college tennis at Stanford .

: General Manager, USTA Player Development; played college tennis at . Todd Martin : former singles world No. 4; CEO International Tennis Hall of Fame and Tournament Director, Dell Technologies Hall of Fame Open; played college tennis at Northwestern University .

