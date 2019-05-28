Jamie Odell, Gaming Industry Veteran, to Serve as Special Advisor to Chairman and CEO

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that former Aristocrat Leisure Limited CEO Jamie Odell has joined the company as Special Advisor to the Chairman and CEO. Jamie brings many years of gaming and executive experience, most recently serving as CEO of Aristocrat from 2009 to 2017. Mr. Odell will be an advisor to Scientific Games Board Chairman and MacAndrews & Forbes Chairman and CEO Ronald O. Perelman on gaming industry trends and market innovations. In addition, Mr. Odell will work with company CEO Barry Cottle to support current growth strategies across the company.

During Jamie's tenure as CEO, Aristocrat's market capitalization grew from $1.3 billion to approximately $7.5 billion. Prior to joining Aristocrat, Jamie held senior executive roles in the global beverage industry.

"I have known and watched Jamie's success for years and I am so glad he has agreed to join us in this new role. Scientific Games has done an incredible job building products and services that our customers and players love. The addition of Jamie will significantly enhance our ability to reach new players and markets as well as drive growth across the company," said Ronald O. Perelman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Scientific Games.

"We are thrilled that Jamie will be advising our leadership and our team. We have long admired and respected his success and leadership in our industry and his advice and support will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategies. Jamie is known the world over as an executive with a proven track record of success and a gaming expert who has driven market leading innovation and player engagement strategies for more than a decade," said Barry Cottle, President and CEO of Scientific Games.

"I am very excited to work with Ronald and Barry at this transformational moment for our industry. It's an absolute honor to be asked by Ronald to provide advice, and since spending time with Barry I've come to recognize that we share common values and beliefs about how to build great businesses, which I'm looking forward to delivering with him. Scientific Games has an outstanding leadership team that is committed to driving our industry into the future and I will do everything I can to support their current strategies," said Jamie Odell.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

About MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated:

MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated owns and operates a diverse array of businesses, tapping into the broad expertise of its management team to support the delivery of best in class products and services to end users and consumers all over the world. MacAndrews & Forbes' businesses span a wide range of industries, from global leaders in consumer marketing and payment systems, cosmetics and digital entertainment, to biotechnology and military equipment. The principal interests of MacAndrews & Forbes include in AM General, Deluxe Entertainment, Harland Clarke, Merisant, RetailMeNot, Revlon, Scantron, Scientific Games, SIGA Technologies, Valassis, and vTv Therapeutics.

