Jamie Oliver Signs Interactive Cooking Show Partnership with eko, New Series "Veggie Boost" Coming Soon to Walmart Cookshop

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eko , the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced a new partnership and forthcoming interactive series with world-famous chef and restaurateur, Jamie Oliver. The upcoming series, "Veggie Boost," will help home cooks make delicious dishes more nutritious with simple recipe additions tailored to each cook's taste. Powered by eko's interactive video technology, the new series is part of Walmart Cookshop, a new interactive and shoppable video hub for home cooks launching November 16.

Over his career, Jamie Oliver has made it his mission to inspire families to eat well to be healthy and happy. From simple ways to add more veggies to classic dishes, to creating fun meals that the whole family can help prepare, "Veggie Boost" will provide new ways to make meals more nutritious and encourage families to cook together.

"Cooking together or for a loved one can bring so much joy, and now more than ever, we need our kids to grow up healthy and happy," said Jamie Oliver. "Eko's technology will allow people to interact with my recipes, and choose what ingredients they want to use. I hope everyone will enjoy our quick, easy, and unique recipes that families can experiment with over and over again."

"eko's partnership with Jamie Oliver is in direct support of his mission to build a healthier future for our kids," said Tom Fishman, General Manager, Consumer Apps at eko. "eko's interactive cooking content like Jamie's 'Veggie Boost' puts choice and convenience at the forefront of home cooking entertainment, which we hope encourages families to make deliciously simple yet healthy meals."

"Veggie Boost" and other customizable food series will launch within The Walmart Cookshop, an interactive video hub for home cooks on November 16.

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through eko.com , affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform.

Media Contact

[email protected]

415.955.8500

SOURCE eko

Related Links

http://eko.com

