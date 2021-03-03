Jamie Parisi Joins ATI Physical Therapy's Board of Directors; To Chair the Audit Committee

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced Jamie Parisi as a new member of its Board of Directors and Chair of its Audit Committee. Parisi brings to his role over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, which will be critical to supporting quality financial reporting and recommendations to the greater ATI Board of Directors.

"Jamie is an experienced financial leader whose forward-thinking, communicative and collaborative style makes for a fitting addition to the ATI team," said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. "We are pleased to welcome him and know his strategic insight and leadership acumen will be valuable to the evolution and growth of our great organization."

Parisi spent his tenure at CME Group Inc., where he served 10 years as the company's Chief Financial Officer, helping to lead transformational strategic acquisitions and to grow revenues from $700 million to over $3 billion. His role as CFO encompassed a variety of functions, including corporate finance, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, business development, investor relations, accounting, tax, real estate and strategy. He also managed a team of over 100 professionals and played an important role in setting the tone and strategy for the company.

After retiring from CME Group in 2014, Parisi channeled his experience into various board-level positions. He previously served on the boards for Cotiviti Inc. and Pursuant Health Inc., and today serves on the boards of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and Cboe Futures Inc. He also serves as Chairman of the Special Olympics Illinois Foundation. Parisi received his MBA from the University of Chicago and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"My board and professional experience provide a strong foundation on which to tackle new challenges in this dynamic field," noted Parisi. "I'm looking forward to working with fellow board members and the Audit Committee to usher in an even brighter future for ATI's employees, business partners and patients."

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

Related Links

http://www.atipt.com

