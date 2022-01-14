Jamify: A newly launched NFT music platform rewarding independent artists

TROY, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched this week, Jamify displays audio-NFTs minted via the RelayX platform where listeners can find artists' collections of music and reward them appropriately via various actions.

Founder Frames Jenco explains his motivation for building this unique platform: "This was something born out of necessity. I saw artists like MC Mandeep and Phillie B releasing really high-quality music on RelayX where it was easy to get lost in the feed of random JPEG mints."

He added: "Even I had no idea how much music was already on there because it was too hard to find. I was about to release a new song called Free Ride and when it started to come together, I was pumped. All artists want to make sure their music has the best chance of being heard, but also need to have a revenue stream too. Creating a platform that offered both those vital factors was the real catalyst to creating Jamify." Artists earn by offering limited NFTs of each track released and receiving payment for them or by having their track liked by listeners.

The brand name represents what the company is setting out to do and whilst the concept is in its infancy there is little doubt that NFTs are here to stay and can be utilised to create a future source of revenue. In addition to getting the artists NFTs more exposure, the site will 'pay' the artist in $JAM – a token which can then be 'spent' on the platform and used to perform actions such as liking songs or creating playlists.

Jamify and RelayX both use the BSV Blockchain, the largest blockchain in the world, processing over 2,000,000 transaction every day: https://bitinfocharts.com/bitcoin%20sv/

SOURCE Jamify