Jamil Farshchi of Equifax named 'CISO of the Year' by CIO Dive

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Equifax, has been named CISO of the Year by CIO Dive, a leading industry news publisher.

"I'm humbled and honored to receive this recognition from CIO Dive, which I consider a testament to the great team we have built and the progress we have made in security at Equifax," said Farshchi.

The 2018 Dive Awards recognize the industry's top disruptors and innovators. These executives, companies, trends and breakthroughs are transforming the industry and shaping the future. CIO Dive solicited suggestions for title nominees from its 63,000+ readers. Winners were chosen by the editors of CIO Dive based on resonance and industry impact. Read more about the award here.

ABOUT CIO DIVE

CIO Dive is a property of Industry Dive. Based in Washington, D.C., Industry Dive serves over five million executives with 16 industry-specific news publications: BioPharma Dive, CIO Dive, Construction Dive, Education Dive, Food Dive, Grocery Dive, Healthcare Dive, HR Dive, Marketing Dive, MedTech Dive, Restaurant Dive, Retail Dive, Smart Cities Dive, Supply Chain Dive, Waste Dive, and Utility Dive. Through mobile-optimized websites, email newsletters, mobile apps, and more, Industry Dive provides business leaders with a convenient way to stay up-to-date on the most relevant industry news, trends, events, jobs, press releases and market research impacting their jobs.

ABOUT EQUIFAX

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jacob Hawkins

Media Relations

MediaInquiries@equifax.com

SOURCE Equifax