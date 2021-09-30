Jamstack Conf will Celebrate Web Developers and the Modern Web Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The agenda is now live for Jamstack Conf , October 6-7, 2021, a virtual event bringing together tens of thousands of developers and technology leaders building the future of the web. This year's theme is "how it started; how it's going" highlighting how quickly the modern web ecosystem of build tools and API services has grown up in the last five years. It has enabled large-scale and dynamic use cases, such as the Twilio Console migration to the Jamstack featured at the event.

Jamstack Conf is a uniquely inclusive event, bringing together all of the JavaScript framework communities and site generators (11ty, Astro, Gatsby.js, Next.js, Nuxt, React, Redwood, SvelteKit, Vue.js and more), the emerging serverless database ecosystem (CockroachDB, DataStax, Fauna, Hasura, StepZen, Supabase), headless e-commerce players (BigCommerce, Commerce Layer, Shogun, Shopify, Snipcart) and headless CMS providers (Contentful, GraphCMS, Kentico, Prismic, Sanity.io, Strapi) into one venue to learn from each other and collaborate on the future of the web.

"The Jamstack has a thriving, diverse community of developers, and it's so exciting to see the future of the web being formed by them," said Cassidy Williams, director of developer experience, Netlify. "Our team has put a lot of effort into this year's virtual event to bring out the humor, fun, and personalities that are so vibrant in our community and create an environment to learn and explore (and laugh!) together."

Hosted by Williams, Phil Hawksworth, and Jason Lengstorf of Netlify, Jamstack Conf will feature 3 tracks and 30+ talks and workshops, including keynote conversations, updates from framework authors and open source communities, new product "lightning" launches, technical sessions and demos, half-day workshops, and an ambitious project to build a dynamic Jamstack app live throughout the day. Speaker highlights include:

Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder of Netlify, will kick off the event featuring guests such as Rich Harris , creator of SvelteKit, an open source frontend compiler, and Evan You , creator of Vue.js.

, creator of SvelteKit, an open source frontend compiler, and , creator of Vue.js. Harrison Harnisch of Twilio will share "Inside the Twilio Console: A Large Scale Migration to Jamstack."

of Twilio will share "Inside the Twilio Console: A Large Scale Migration to Jamstack." Justin Metros and Nicole Bender of Universal Standard will present "Jamstack is for e-commerce at any size." The size-inclusive apparel company migrated to the Jamstack on Shopify with Nuxt.js and will show how it lifted mobile conversion rate by 200 percent and improved team velocity.

of Universal Standard will present "Jamstack is for e-commerce at any size." The size-inclusive apparel company migrated to the Jamstack on Shopify with Nuxt.js and will show how it lifted mobile conversion rate by 200 percent and improved team velocity. Ben Holmes of Peloton will present "The 11ty, web component and JAM sandwich: A recipe for making the static interactive."

of Peloton will present "The 11ty, web component and JAM sandwich: A recipe for making the static interactive." Aisha Blake and Daniel Kim of New Relic will showcase "Optimizing Gatsby Build Performance with Observability."

and of New Relic will showcase "Optimizing Gatsby Build Performance with Observability." Colby Fayock of Applitools will dive into "WordPress at the Edge with Next.js and the Jamstack."

of Applitools will dive into "WordPress at the Edge with Next.js and the Jamstack." Moriel Schottlender, Wikimedia Foundation, will discuss "How migrating my tool to Jamstack made me a better open source denizen."

Laurie Voss , senior data analyst, Netlify will present "Jamstack is eating the world" and share the Jamstack Community Survey results, in its second year.

, senior data analyst, Netlify will present "Jamstack is eating the world" and share the Jamstack Community Survey results, in its second year. A special edition of "Learn With Jason" will feature Lengstorf building an application live throughout the day with a series of guests, including Kelly Vaughn , Nathaniel Okenwa , Bryan Robinson and Ben Vinegar .

, , and . Check out all the talks and workshops at jamstackconf.com/agenda .

The Jamstack Conf will present the 2021 Jammies Awards , highlighting outstanding web projects and creators across six categories, voted on by the community.

Netlify organizes the event along with the support of 40+ Jamstack Conf 2021 sponsors across the Jamstack ecosystem, including Algolia, Builder.io, Cosmic, Checkly, Cloudinary, Cloud Cannon, Cockroach Labs, Commerce Layer, Common Room, Contentful, Courier, DataStax, ElasticPath, Fauna, Gatsby, GraphCMS, Imgix, Ionic, Kentico, Layer0 (acquired by Limelight Networks), Magic, Monogram, Mux, Nacelle, Neo4j, New Relic, Prismic, Saleor, Sanity.io, Sentry, Shogun, Smashing Magazine, Snipcart, StepZen, Storyblok, Strapi, Swell, Twilio, and Uniform.dev.

Register for the free Jamstack Conf virtual talks and more on October 6 at jamstackconf.com . Hands-on developer workshops are also available on October 7 for a fee.

About Netlify

Netlify is the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers love Netlify for its powerful, yet simple workflows, which make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their team to deliver the best online experiences, faster.

Now home to millions of developers and thousands of enterprises, Netlify is the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications. Get started for free at netlify.com .

