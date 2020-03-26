Jamul Casino Announces Extension of Casino Closure in Response to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In their effort to minimize the threat of a potential outbreak and spread of COVID-19 on the Tribe's reservation, today the Jamul Indian Village announced that they expect their tribal government offices and tribal businesses to remain closed beyond the March 31, 2020 date announced last week. The safety and well-being of their tribal members, guests, and team members of Jamul Casino are of the utmost importance to the Tribe, and they have issued a declaration of emergency to respond to the crisis.

The Tribe's leaders will continue to monitor this evolving situation and hope to reopen Jamul Casino by April 12, 2020. The Jamul Indian Village is committed to continuing to support the team members of Jamul Casino and their families for as long as possible during this closure, and will therefore cover base pay and benefits for all team members through April 11, 2020.

Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto states, "During this unprecedented time in our history, it is important for us to do everything we can to support one another as we collectively navigate these uncharted waters. We thank all of our team members for their resilience and positive attitudes, and we hope to be able to welcome our awesome guests back to Jamul Casino in the near future. We miss you all very much!"

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

