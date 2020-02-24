Jamul Casino Hosts RunGood Poker Series with Pro Athletes and a $147K Main Event

Tana Karn, Founder and CEO of RunGoodGear, says, "The RunGood team and I are on cloud nine from the success of the first ever RunGood Poker Series at Jamul Casino in San Diego. There was no shortage of star power this past week as Super Bowl Champions, a Survivor Legend, and a WSOP Main Event Champion were all in attendance. This property has the makings of becoming a powerhouse for poker in Southern California."

Touring the country, the RGPS hosted its second stop of the season at Jamul Casino. Each stop is awarding two $550 seats to the end-of-the-year Pro-Am event, capped at 64 players and streamed from inside the PokerGO Studio at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Half the players will qualify through the tour while the remaining spots will be offered to poker professionals, industry personalities, and celebrities.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "We were thrilled to host the RunGood Poker Series and have some new faces checking out our Poker Room, added to the Casino about a year ago. We have ongoing live games and weekly tournaments—in addition to special events like this RGPS tournament. Congratulations to Joe and Jennifer. We'll be rooting for you in December!"

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

