Jamul Casino® Kicks Off Summer with Annual All-Star Block Party

JAMUL, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Jamul Casino will ring in summer by hosting its annual All-Star Block Party featuring numerous promotions, live entertainment, free play and food for all guests in the casino, and celebrity guests. Located at 14145 Campo Road in Jamul, CA, the all-day event will feature:

Jamul Casino's annual Block Party leverages the Casino's outstanding features and facilities to create a full day of fun for Casino guests.

Invitation-Only Events

Acclaimed chef, "Sam the Cooking Guy" will take over The Rooftop, the Casino's unique outdoor event venue, for two seatings at 5:30pm and 8pm. Chef Sam has designed a special menu for the event, and he will provide a cooking demonstration. All guests will receive a copy of his cookbook, Recipes with Intentional Leftovers . Access to this exclusive event can be won by following Jamul Casino on Facebook, and listening to local radio stations 100.7 Big, Magic 92.5, XTRA 1360, Sunny 98.1, 101.5 KGB, KyXy 96.5, and 97.3 The Fan for a chance to win tickets.

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub will host former sports legend, Bo Jackson, for great food and a giveaway for $25,000 cash and free play plus a Bo Jackson Signature Grill by Coyote Outdoor. Guests can watch Bo cook up some of his favorites from his Signature Foods line of products, play games for prizes, and win a share of the $25,000 giveaway. The party begins at 12 noon, with Bo joining the event from 2pm – 4pm. Tickets to this event will also be given away through Jamul Casino's Facebook page and their radio partners.

"Battle of the Broadcasters" Poker Tournament

This year's "Battle of the Broadcasters" poker tournament will unite local players and celebrities for a friendly competition in the Casino's Poker Room. Players interested in participating in the poker tournament may buy-in for $575 beginning at 10am on June 12 (registration begins). A Meet & Greet will follow at Loft 94 at 11am, and the tournament will begin at 12pm. The tournament offers a guaranteed $100,000 prize pool and $500 bounties for players who knock out the celebrity players. Bountied players include:

Steve Beuerlein , former NFL player and current CBS sports broadcaster

former NFL player and current CBS sports broadcaster Jim Laslavic , former NFL player and NBC 7 sports broadcaster

former NFL player and NBC 7 sports broadcaster Scott Kaplan , radio talk show host, cable TV host

radio talk show host, cable TV host Jodi Kodesh , Meteorologist

Meteorologist Jeremy Roenick , former NHL player and NBC sports broadcaster

former NHL player and NBC sports broadcaster Bret Boone , former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

former MLB player for the San Diego Padres Gary Templeton , former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

former MLB player for the San Diego Padres Rollie Fingers, former MLB player for the San Diego Padres

former MLB player for the San Diego Padres Charlie Joiner , former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers

Free Play and Food for Sweetwater Rewards® Members

Sweetwater Rewards members will have access to free Cajun food including shrimp po boys, Cajun crab cakes, and creole spiced sweet potato tots in JIVe Lounge from 10am – 2pm and will receive $20 in free play available anytime between 6am and midnight. Joining Sweetwater Rewards is free and allows its members access to benefits such as discounts on dining and merchandise, promotional offers, free valet, complimentary car washes, and personalized host service, to name a few. Through their play, members also earn tier credits, moving toward increasingly higher levels of benefits.

Live Entertainment

The Block Party will bring out musical talent from across the region. Live entertainment in JIVe Lounge throughout the day will include DJ Marc Eazy, Psydecar & B-Side Players, and the 80z All-Stars. The casino will also feature DJ Storm playing in Loft 94 and DJ Ricks on the Casino floor beginning at 5pm.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "The All-Star Block Party is one of Jamul Casino's signature events that really showcases what we have to offer—outstanding gaming, poker, food, dining and event venues, entertainment, and fun. We're thrilled to have numerous sports heroes, TV personalities, and talented entertainers join us to make this year's Block Party a memorable experience for our guests."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

