Jamul Casino® Leverages Outstanding Safety Record to Resume Event Programming in May 2021

JAMUL, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extended hiatus due to the pandemic, Jamul Casino will restart its event programming this May with its Mother's Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Memorial Day celebrations. The events, named Gracias Mama, A Taste of Baja, and San Diego's Biggest BBQ will leverage Jamul Casino's industry-leading COVID safety protocols to offer guests a safe environment for food, fun, and entertainment.

Gracias Mama

In celebration of Mother's Day, Jamul Casino will host a musical celebration called Gracias Mama as part of their new Supper Club at The Rooftop series. The Latin American-themed musical event will have two seatings on Sunday, May 9, at 4:30pm and 7:00pm at The Rooftop, Jamul Casino's spacious outdoor event venue. Gracias Mama will feature dinner, music, and dancing with Ellas, a Los Angeles-based musical trio that blends mariachi and modern music. The acclaimed performers have traveled around the globe and been nominated for a Latin Grammy. Ellas' performance is directed by Carlos Mendoza and choreographed by Diana Follegati. Gracias Mama is open to the public. Anyone interested in attending may purchase tickets at JamulCasinoSD.eventbrite.com.

Sweetwater Rewards® members also have access to two additional free events: A Taste of Baja and San Diego's Biggest BBQ. Joining Sweetwater Rewards is free and allows its members access to benefits such as discounts on dining and merchandise, promotional offers, free valet, complimentary car washes, and personalized host service, to name a few. Every play also earns members tier credits, moving toward increasingly higher levels of benefits.

A Taste of Baja

On Saturday, May 1, Jamul Casino will celebrate Cinco De Mayo early with a feast of free Baja California bites and live music open to all Sweetwater Rewards members. The event will run from noon to 4pm in the JIVe lounge. Tasty bites include chipotle Caesar salad, grilled lobster tail with chili lime butter, and Chef Claudia Sandoval's conchas. San Diego band Kimba Light will play their signature Latin dance music for the event.

The event also features two separate VIP components. Sweetwater Rewards members in the Amber tier can enjoy an upgraded menu with the band Puro Feeling at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub. A private event for Onyx and Pearl Sweetwater Rewards members will offer an upgraded menu with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar and Ballet Folklorico de Los Ángeles on The Rooftop.

San Diego's Biggest BBQ

Jamul Casino will ring in summer by hosting San Diego's Biggest BBQ on Memorial Day weekend. Sweetwater Rewards members will enjoy a classic summer BBQ of free brisket sandwiches, mac 'n cheese balls, and coleslaw on Saturday, May 29 from noon to 4pm in the JIVe Lounge. The band South 65 will bring their country/rock musical style to the event. Amber Sweetwater Rewards members can enjoy an upgraded menu with live music by Johnny Cash tribute band, Only Cash, at Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub. Onyx and Pearl Sweetwater Rewards members will be offered an upgraded menu with a performance by eighties rock band Betamaxx on The Rooftop.

Jamul Casino President & General Manager, Mary Cheeks, states, "Over the past several months, Jamul Casino has demonstrated that it can operate safely and offer guests a fun escape that is so important for our mental health in this season. These May events are designed to provide a safe environment to enjoy great entertainment, food, live music, and fun. We can't wait to welcome our players and new guests to the property to enjoy these days with us."

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Jamul Casino

Related Links

http://www.jamulcasinosd.com

