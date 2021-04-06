Jamul Casino® Promotes Theresa Grady to Chief Financial Officer

JAMUL, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamul Casino is excited to announce that Theresa Grady has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Her advancement comes after nearly four (4) years with the Casino as its former Director of Finance, where she was highly involved in building the Casino's Finance, Audit, Vendor Payments, Payroll, and Count Operations teams, and in helping spearhead the completion of the Casino's recent refinance in January 2021. With several other high-profile promotions in recent years, Ms. Grady's elevation to CFO demonstrates Jamul Casino's commitment to the professional growth of its team members. Jamul Casino brings more than 1,000 permanent jobs to the region and is one of San Diego County's top destinations for fun, food, gaming, and entertainment.

Ms. Grady states, "I love working in the tribal gaming setting—it's unique, challenging, and ever-changing. I have especially loved working with the Jamul Tribe for the past several years. The Tribe has a relatively young casino, but has been able to establish it as a respected leader in the San Diego gaming industry. Being a part of helping the Tribe grow and prosper by creating this stable platform for future generations has been very rewarding."

Theresa Grady has nearly 25 years of experience in finance, with more than 14 of those years in a casino setting. In her new role as Jamul Casino's CFO, she will add oversight of the Compliance, Procurement, and Cash & Club Services department to her existing responsibilities. Not only does she ensure that the Casino's accounting and financial reporting meet regulatory requirements, she also develops and implements operational goals and monitors the performance of the organization's profit objectives.

In addition to her accounting and finance contributions, Ms. Grady was involved in the finalization of the recent refinance of the Casino, a process that was initiated in 2019 and completed in 2021 due to pandemic delays. The refinance positioned the Casino and the Jamul Indian Village of California tribe for long-term financial success. Lenders included Western Alliance Bank, Nevada State Bank, Columbia Bank, and CIT Bank.

Jamul Casino President & General Manager, Mary Cheeks, states, "Theresa has been a fantastic leader for several years. She is absolutely committed to ensuring the success of her team, the security of the Casino's finances, and the satisfaction of our guests. We're so pleased to see her grow in this new role!"

Prior to joining Jamul Casino, Ms. Grady worked for 11 years in finance for another Southern California casino, and for nearly 10 years in finance for other industries. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Accounting from San Diego State University.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 41 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

