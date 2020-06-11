Jamul Casino® Welcomes Laurie South as Vice President of HR

JAMUL, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, 2020, Laurie South, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, THRP joined Jamul Casino as its new Vice President of Human Resources. She brings more than two decades of experience leading human resources divisions, primarily for tribal casinos throughout the West Coast. Ms. South joins an all-star team of leaders responsible for making Jamul Casino the most Genuinely Generous® gaming destination in San Diego County.

Ms. South has worked in senior human resources leadership roles since 1998. Much of her experience has been gained with tribal gaming organizations, including: the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok's Red Hawk Casino in Placerville, CA; the Grand Ronde Tribe's Spirit Mountain Casino and Lodge in Grand Ronde, OR; the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe's Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn, WA; and the Yakama Nation's Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA. Past roles have included Human Resources Director, Human Resources Manager, Owner of her own HR consulting firm, and Adjunct Professor at Tacoma Community College. She earned her MBA from California State University, Sacramento, and her BS in Economics from Arizona State University. She is a Senior Certified Professional in HR in the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-SCP), Senior Professional in Human Resources from the HR Certification Institute (SPHR), and has her Tribal HR Professional Certification (THRP) from the Native American HR Association.

Laurie South, Vice President of Human Resources at Jamul Casino, states, "I'm excited to be in San Diego, and be a part of the Jamul Casino team. Not only is this a gorgeous property, but this leadership team values many of the same things that I value—most importantly, treating team members with respect and dignity, while offering opportunities for advancement."

At Jamul Casino, Ms. South will focus on creating training opportunities to ensure team members have a path available for career growth to realize their potential. She will also focus on life-enhancing programs for staff such as educational services and social programming, and boosting communication and collaboration between all team members.

Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman, Erica M. Pinto, states, "We've been very fortunate at Jamul Casino to have excellent leadership and dedicated team members. The human resources role has been critical in this achievement, and we're very excited to have Laurie's experience to help enhance our success in this area."

About Jamul Indian Village of California

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million Casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

