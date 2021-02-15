Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting Sees Record Year in Revenue as Demand for Commercial Cleaning Services Rapidly Increases

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting – One of the largest commercial cleaning franchise brands in the country – is continuing to provide cleaning and safety measures to help create a safe environment for tenants, employees, and customers across the United States. In 2020, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting saw a five hundred percent increase in service requests and a record year in top line revenue as thousands of businesses across the country sought out essential cleaning services. The brand was recently awarded Entrepreneur Magazine's #1 commercial cleaning franchise, the 13th year in a row. As the pandemic is expected to worsen over the next few months, JP Cleaning & Disinfecting small business owners are committed to providing everyone a safer community and continue to be the go-to trusted cleaning professionals.

"Employees and customers will want to know how their local businesses and leaders are keeping them safe as America continues to push through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gary Bauer, president of Jan-Pro Systems International. "It will also be crucial for business owners and their employees to be able to explain how they are creating a safe and clean environment as the reopening process across the country continues. We hope that they will consider utilizing our experts at JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting."

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses of all kinds have turned to Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting as the commercial cleaning experts to provide services to keep their employees, customers and tenants safe. A surge in demand throughout the pandemic has created a new need for our services and new interest from entrepreneurs looking to partner with JP Cleaning & Disinfecting. The brand is looking to expand its presence in a number of areas including: Madison, WI; Des Moines, IA; Sioux Falls, SD; Myrtle Beach, SC; Wichita, KS and many more.

"Right now there is an incredible opportunity for expansion for JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting," said Gary Bauer, President of Jan-Pro Systems International. "With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the importance we have spotlighted on commercial cleaning, now is the perfect time for JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting to expand its presence."

The targeted expansion comes at a time when JP Cleaning & Disinfecting small business owners are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, as well as cold and flu season. JP Cleaning & Disinfecting small business owners continue to play a crucial role in protecting employees and customers in tens of thousands of businesses across the United States, often times at a moment's notice. In 2020, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting expanded into new communities including Tallahassee, FL; Valdosta, GA; Dothan, AL; Knoxville TN; Mobile, AL; Salem, OR; and Dover, DE.

Commercial cleaners like Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting have the technology available to disinfect businesses and facilities of all kinds. JP Cleaning & Disinfecting's EnviroShield® system is the same system used to disinfect hospital operating rooms. The system utilizes an electrostatic sprayer that helps the disinfectant cover more surface area on a microscopic level, and the electric charge helps bind the disinfectant to the surface. JP Cleaning & Disinfecting will then apply a surface treatment that prevents bacteria from living on the surface.

"Now more than ever before it is paramount that business owners have a cleaning and disinfecting plan in place to help keep their employees and customers safe from Covid-19, the common cold, and the flu," stated Bauer. "A clean workplace is the right of each and every worker, and brands like JP Cleaning & Disinfecting are proud to protect businesses of all kinds with our industry leading cleaning and disinfecting services."

About Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training and certification on Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand standards, the latest technologies, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit https://jan-pro.com/

