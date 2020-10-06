JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING Stresses the Importance of Keeping Businesses Safe This Fall and Winter Virus Season

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With federal and local health agencies warning about the possibility for a dangerous one-two punch with Influenza season coming up along with the continued COVID-19 pandemic, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING - the largest commercial cleaning franchise brand in the country - is looking to help business owners of all kinds by providing cleaning and safety measures to help create a safe environment for tenants, employees, and customers.

"Particularly as cold and flu season begins, we know that employees and customers will want to know what business owners are doing to keep them safe," said Gary Bauer, president of JAN-PRO SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL. "During these times, it is important for business owners and employers to be able to showcase and explain how they are creating a safe and clean environment for their employees and customers, and we hope that they will consider utilizing expert cleaning partners such as JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING to help protect their employees and customers."

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of all kinds have turned to JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING as the commercial cleaning experts to provide advice and tips on how to keep their employees, customers and tenants safe. Now with fall and winter around the corner, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING would like to offer tips and advice to business owners on how to best prepare for the cold and flu season.

As an industry leader in the commercial cleaning space, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING recommends that business owners and employees abide by the following tips:

Increase cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and encourage employees to wipe down phones, keyboards, door handles, etc. after they use them

Consider staggered shifts for employees if possible. This minimizes the amount of interaction that employees will have with one another, thereby lowering the risk of transmission.

Increase virtual meetings and minimize in-person events/interactions.

Re-educate and remind employees about social distancing guidelines while in the office.

Increase the amount of times your space is cleaned by a professional, commercial cleaner.

Commercial cleaners like JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING have the technology available to disinfect businesses and facilities of all kinds. JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING'S ENVIROSHIELD® system is the same system used to disinfect hospital operating rooms. The system utilizes an electrostatic sprayer that helps the disinfectant cover more surface area on a microscopic level, and the electric charge helps bind the disinfectant to the surface. JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING will then apply a surface treatment that prevents bacteria and viruses from living on the surface.

"Now more than ever before it is paramount that business owners have a cleaning and disinfecting plan in place to keep their employees and customers safe from COVID-19, the common cold, and the flu," stated Bauer. "A clean workplace is the right of each and every worker, and brands like JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING are proud to protect businesses of all kinds with our industry leading cleaning and disinfecting services."

More tips about how business owners can keep their employees and customers safe can be found at: https://jan-pro.com/jan-pro-closely-monitoring-coronavirus/

About JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING

Founded in 1991, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training on JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING brand standards, the latest technologies, JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the ENVIROSHIELD® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the JAN-PRO CLEANING & DISINFECTING brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit https://jan-pro.com/

Media Contact: Charlie Jones, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected] (612) 802-2775

SOURCE JAN-PRO

Related Links

https://jan-pro.com

