JAN-PRO Keeps Employees Safe as America Begins Reopening

ATLANTA, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAN-PRO, the largest commercial cleaning franchise brand in the country with over 8,000 small business owners, is taking on the responsibility of keeping employees across the nation safer as parts of the United States begin reopening. While the brand has always placed importance on a clean and healthy workspace, now more than ever JAN-PRO is emphasizing to employers across the country how important it is to take action and keep workspaces clean in order to protect their employees. Holding the responsibility of keeping frontline workers and facilities safe, JAN-PRO created the EnviroShield system nearly a decade ago. The EnviroShield system uses the latest in cleaning products and delivery systems to provide disinfection to areas often missed by traditional cleaning services.

Business owners looking to re-open are strongly advised to put into place enhanced sanitation protocols for the workplace. JAN-PRO has been keeping workplaces clean since 1991 with innovative technology and proven systems. With a demonstrated history of leading the industry, JAN-PRO was the first brand in commercial cleaning to adopt a color-coded system so that germs from one part of the workplace are not brought into another. Most recently, JAN-PRO's new EnviroShield system is helping local franchisees disinfect during a time when disinfection is most critical.

The EnviroShield system is the same cleaning process used to sanitize hospital operating rooms. It utilizes an electrostatic sprayer and allows disinfectant to reach more areas on a microscopic level. The disinfectant receives an electric charge which helps it bind to surfaces and reach areas that traditional sprayers and applicators cannot reach. After the disinfectant is sprayed, JAN-PRO applies a surface treatment that helps prevent bacteria and viruses from living on the surface. If this treatment is not disrupted or soiled, it can last for up to 6 months.

"A clean workspace is not a luxury, it's something that all responsible business owners need to provide for their employees," said Gary Bauer, president of JAN-PRO. "We hope that, as businesses begin to reopen, they let our professionals help keep their offices or facilities safer for their employees. Now more than ever, your standard cleaning routines may not provide the protection that employees need. Our advanced technology brings workers the peace of mind that the job has been done right so employees can return to work with confidence."

While JAN-PRO recommends regular services to help ensure the safety of employees, they are also offering one-time EnviroShield cleanings for business owners to protect their space and employees before reopening. The brand's regular products and services leverage technology and the most advanced equipment, including HEPA-rated vacuums that filter out 99.9% of particles from the air and microfiber cloths that are color coded to reduce cross contamination. The 3-step process includes a complete and measurable 50-point inspection, and the EnviroShield treatment adds yet another layer of defense to this process.

About JAN-PRO

Founded in 1991, JAN-PRO is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. JAN-PRO requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training on JAN-PRO brand standards, the latest technologies, JAN-PRO branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to sanitize hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the JAN-PRO brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit https://jan-pro.com/

